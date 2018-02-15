Flying Car Crashes Into Building Almost Immediately After Takeoff

Despite the air corps of ambitious concepts trotted out by companies recently, the promise of flying cars always seems to be just over the horizon. But that might be a good thing, as this video showing the brief flight and violent crash of a combination dune buggy and ultralight aircraft aptly demonstrates.

Though the SkyRunner Light Sport bills itself as one of the "easiest and safest forms of flight," the disastrous takeoff attempt is a good reminder of the inherent risks in departing terra firma. In the footage, recorded last Friday in Dubai, the flying UTV is seen accelerating down a grassy runway with two people aboard. As its giant parachute unfurls, the pilot activates the rear-mounted propeller that allows the rig to take to the skies—and lo and behold, it lifts off straight and smooth.