Daniel Craig's 2014 Aston Martin Vanquish Headed to Charity Auction

“This Aston Martin Vanquish is a tour de force of automobile engineering and a distinct pleasure to drive,” says Craig in the Christie's listing . “While I will miss it, I am keen to further the very important work of The Opportunity Network with its sale.”

The name’s Vanquish. Aston Martin Vanquish . Specifically, the 2014 Vanquish that Aston Martin gave to James Bond actor Daniel Craig. Craig is selling the car, which bears serial number 007, at a Christie's charity auction. It should give you a quantum of solace to know that proceeds will go to The Opportunity Network, a New York-based charity which helps disadvantaged students achieve their education and career goals.

The car is one of only 100 examples of the Vanquish Centenary Edition built commemorating the 100th anniversary of Aston Martin. The Centenary Edition had several special touches including solid sterling silver Aston Martin badges, silver thread embroidery in the interior, and individually numbered silver sill plaques. It also came with a box of goodies that included two glass keys with bespoke key pouches made from the same leather as the car’s interior, silver Aston Martin cufflinks, a silver pen, and a silver polishing cloth for all of that silver. You may think your fancy, but did your car come with silver cufflinks?

Craig’s personal car is midnight blue with a dark blue leather interior, bespoke by Craig for his penchant for denim and dark colors. It’s powered by a 6.0-liter V-12 engine with a six-speed automatic transmission. It makes 565-horsepower and 457 pound-feet of torque giving the car a top speed of 183 mph.

Incidentally, Craig never drove a Vanquish in a Bond film, but his predecessor Pierce Brosnan did in the 2002 film Die Another Day. Q called it the “Vanish” because of its cloaking ability and was the subject of a particularly ridiculous car chase with a heavily armed Jaguar XKR.

Being this British, it’s naturally left-hand drive. It’s expected to fetch a price of $400,000-$600,000. License to kill not included.