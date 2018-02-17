Utah Company Builds Bulletproof Tesla Model S P100D

The International Armoring Corporation of Ogden, Utah, has recently completed what they claim is "the fasted bulletproof car in the world." The car is, in fact, an up-armored Tesla Model S P100D. With about 550 pounds worth of composite material hidden beneath the cars body panels, this Model S should be a bit slower than the factory zero to sixty time of 2.4 seconds. That's quite a bit of weight to add, but it’s nothing compared to the thousands of pounds that old-fashioned steel armor would need.

The armored panels are designed to keep the occupants safe from high-powered rifle and handgun fire. Additionally, the Tesla has a “Bio-Weapon Defense Mode” that will filter the air coming into the car of any dangerous substances. This particular Model S was built for a client in the Middle East, but International Armoring is also accepting customer orders for anyone in need of extra protection.

Standard Armoring Details:

Opaque Armor

Entire passenger compartment armored with light synthetic fiber laminates and air hardened, heat treated ballistic alloys.

Includes doors, roof, floor, pillar posts, etc. while minimizing weight added.

Ballistic Glass

Original glass replaced with layered glass, acrylic, polycarbonate laminates.

Maintains the original appearance and design with superior optics.

Other Features

Reinforced suspension (if needed)

Run-flat tires

Elitus Overlaps system

Armored battery

Operable windows available (if desired)

Siren and Intercom System

Customers also have the option to add gadgets to their car that seem to be straight out of a James Bond flick. These include smoke screens, deploy-able road spikes, and electric door handles that, when activated, will give anyone that tries to enter the car a 120 volt shock.