While the 11-year partnership between the two performance powerhouses has delivered equally powerful watercraft, the 515 Project One is among the lightest they've ever produced, weighing over 5,000-pounds less than a longer/wider cigarette boat. For example, the engine's air intakes, which are seven foot long and 14 inches wide, weigh a staggering 4.4 pounds. Most of the weight savings were accomplished by utilizing Kevlar and carbon fiber in areas like the bulkheads, cabin liner, engine hatch, consoles and storage hatches.

"For 11 years, Cigarette Racing has been our trusted partner that has allowed us to extend our likeminded core performance principles from the land to the water," said Tobias Moers, Chairman of the Board of Management of Mercedes AMG GmbH. "By directly translating Formula 1 technology from the track to the street, the Mercedes-AMG Project ONE is our most ambitious and awe-inspiring vehicle yet. It is incredible to see our vision reimagined for the water in such an impressive and highly compelling form."