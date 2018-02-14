The Current Ford Focus RS Will Cease Production April 6, 2018

With the fourth-generation Ford Focus on the horizon, the current third-gen model that’s been around since the 2011 model year is winding down. That includes the hottest version of Ford’s compact, the Focus RS. According to Motor1, production of the current Ford Focus RS will end April 6, 2018.

In characteristic fashion, the Focus RS is not going silently into the night. The final 50 will be Heritage Edition models for the U.K. to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the 1968 Ford Escort RS, the very first Ford RS model. The Heritage Edition is both a performance and aesthetic upgrade which is sure to make it an instant collectible.