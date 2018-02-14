The Current Ford Focus RS Will Cease Production April 6, 2018
It's going out with a bang with this Heritage Edition.
With the fourth-generation Ford Focus on the horizon, the current third-gen model that’s been around since the 2011 model year is winding down. That includes the hottest version of Ford’s compact, the Focus RS. According to Motor1, production of the current Ford Focus RS will end April 6, 2018.
In characteristic fashion, the Focus RS is not going silently into the night. The final 50 will be Heritage Edition models for the U.K. to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the 1968 Ford Escort RS, the very first Ford RS model. The Heritage Edition is both a performance and aesthetic upgrade which is sure to make it an instant collectible.
A Deep Orange paint job with gloss black accents will make this RS stand out from the crowd even more than a normal Focus RS. Mechanical upgrades include a front limited-slip differential and an FRM375 Mountune engine upgrade. This pushes the horsepower from 345 up to 370 and torque from 347 pound-feet up to 376 pound-feet. These gains are achieved through a high-flow induction kit, upgraded turbo recirculating valve, and calibration.
The Heritage Edition of the beloved third-gen Focus RS won’t come cheap. It will cost 39,895 pounds ($55,845) which is a pretty big premium over the base MSRP of a normal Focus RS which is $41,120 in the U.S. Considering its very limited production run, its likelihood of holding, or even appreciating its value, and its desirable performance upgrades, it just might be worth it.
