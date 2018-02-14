Could Ford Be Planning a Bronco Raptor?

Looking for something to get excited about that probably won’t happen? You’ve come to the right place. An Australian outlet just spoke with Ford Performance Head Engineer Jamal Hameedi, who dropped some very tantalizing hints about the future of Ford Performance SUVs.

“There’s no reason [we wouldn’t do an Everest Raptor],” said Hameedi. The Ford Everest is a mid-size body-on-frame SUV based on the global Ford Ranger which, of course, we don’t get in the U.S...yet. A new Michigan-built Ford Ranger will be available in the U.S. starting in early 2019 for the first time since 2012. What’s even more exciting is the fact that the Ford Bronco SUV will come to the States as a 2020 model.

There’s been speculation that the new Bronco will have a lot in common with the Everest since they’ll both be Ranger-based SUVs, but we know very little official info about the new Bronco at this time. However, if Ford Performance is thinking about giving the Everest the Raptor treatment and with the new Ranger Raptor being recently unveiled, we can’t help but wonder what the possibilities could be for an all-new Bronco Raptor.