Ford Motor Company Recalls 2018 Escape and Lincoln MKC

Ford Motor Company has issued a safety recall for select 2018 Escape and Lincoln MKC crossovers.

In a statement released today, Ford claims that incorrect front brake jounce hoses may interfere with other braking system components used during normal driving situations, and may lead to premature wear which could ultimately cause a brake fluid leak.

Unlike recent recalls announced by Ford regarding faulty Takata airbag inflators, this particular recall only targets a relatively small amount of North American vehicles. According to the release, affected vehicles include 2018 Ford Escape and Lincoln MKC vehicles built at the Louisville Assembly Plant in October 2017.

Ford dealerships will inspect the front right-hand and/or left-hand brake jounce hoses and replace them if necessary. Owners of affected vehicles can refer to recall number 18S04.