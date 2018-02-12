Elon Musk Snuck a Secret Payload into Space Aboard the Tesla-Carrying SpaceX Falcon Heavy

Part rocket test, part scientific experiment, and part public relations masterstroke, SpaceX's use of the first Falcon Heavy rocket last week to blast CEO Elon Musk's old Tesla Roadster into space was undeniably cool. But the car wasn't the only thing that hitched a ride on the jumbo rocket. Turns out, Musk snuck a second, secretive payload onto the maiden voyage as well.

Stashed somewhere inside that red Roadster, which is now zipping away from Earth at more than seven miles per second, is a tiny disc made of quartz crystal, no bigger than a large coin. It might not look like much, but it's actually a futuristic data storage device that its creators promise can safely store 360 terabytes of information in the vacuum of space for millions of years.