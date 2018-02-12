Ford Officially Ramps up Production of Expedition and Lincoln Navigator

Ford Motor Company announced that it will overhaul its Kentucky Truck Plant in order to improve its operational fitness, which should result in higher production capacity and assembly line efficiency. The decision came after the Blue Oval encountered higher-than-expected customer demand for its two biggest SUVs during the last part of 2017 and early 2018.

We recently reported that Lincoln Motor Company simply couldn't produce enough range-topping Navigators as fast as it was selling them and that its less fancy sibling, the Expedition, wasn't far behind in terms of demand. As a result, Ford will invest an additional $25 million to acquire 400 new robots, enhanced data analytics, and a new 3-D printer for faster and cheaper parts production. This new influx of cash brings Ford's total investment at the plant to $925 million since June of 2017.

According to Ford, Expedition sales were up nearly 57 percent in January. In addition, Lincoln dealers have seen an influx of Land Rover and Mercedes vehicles in exchange for Navigators, with nearly 85 percent of customers opting for the high-end Black Label and Reserve models.