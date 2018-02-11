Scorned Lover Launches His Crutch and a Child's Scooter at Rival's Car

Sometimes you feel compelled to grab the nearest thing around you and chuck it at somebody. That doesn’t mean you should as actions have consequences. According to the York Press, 24-year-old Nathan Humble had his day in court after throwing a crutch and a children’s scooter at a car. What set the guy off? Well, his ex-girlfriend’s new boyfriend was riding in it.

Prosecutors say the incident took play outside the home of Humble’s ex-girlfriend. Her new beau had locked himself in his car, fearing for his life. Apparently Humble flew off the handle, launching whatever he could get his hands on at the car, all the while threatening to kill the new boyfriend. Nearby was a children's scooter and a crutch. I’m picturing a Razer with pink tassels on the handlebars and beat-up used crutch patched up with medical tape. The boyfriend said he was terrified but uninjured. While the scooter Humble launched wasn’t his, the crutch was. He had an injured foot from an incident earlier that day and needed it to get around.