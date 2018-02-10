Mercedes-AMG GT Four-Door Coupe Teased Ahead of Geneva Motor Show Debut

It seems as if the concept is turning into reality. Mercedes-AMG toyed the idea of a massively powerful, ultra-stylish four-door addition to the GT model lineup last year, and now, the brand is taking to public roads across Europe to test the car before its likely debut at the 2018 Geneva Motor Show. While specifications may vary from the GT Concept's outlandish 805 horsepower and sub-three-second 0-60 mph time, don't expect it to be any slouch. The boys at Affalterbach have surely worked and massaged this upcoming model to elation, and with Mercedes' newfound love for hybrid tech, the four-door coupe will almost certainly be a step towards rapid and efficient electrification. Just as we've seen with the new Mercedes-AMG CLS 53, the brand's innovative EQ Boost+ "mild hybrid" system could dish a heavy punch in terms of immediate and linear power.

Mercedes-AMG

It's unclear whether the upcoming GT model will feature rear-wheel-drive only like its similarly-monikered stablemates, or if it will opt for the selectable all-wheel-drive "4Matic+" system. With it being a cross of sorts between the grand touring, slick-backed coupe range and larger, more luxurious sedans that AMG is known for, it's likely that the car will take bits and pieces from each. Whether or not that means rear-wheel steering and wicked acceleration, we can only hope.

Mercedes-AMG