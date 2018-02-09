This Beautiful 1931 Cadillac V-12 Coupe for Sale Is One of Four

The art of automobile coachbuilding may be on its deathbed, but this style of bespoke car manufacturing has produced some gorgeous vehicles in its heyday, particularly during the '20s and '30s. This 1931 Cadillac 370A V-12 Coupe for sale on Bring a Trailer is an excellent example, and it's among the last of its kind.

Cadillac supposedly built just 302 V-12s for the 1931 model year, four of which still remain on the road according to BaT. The car came about in response to other luxury manufacturers experimenting with multi-cylinder engines. Cadillac initially decided to build two cars with this style, the top-tier 452A (denoting engine displacement) V-16 and the "more affordable" 370A V-12.

The V-12 was available in multiple body styles, and nearly 11,000 were made across its 7-year production run. Owners could opt for a custom body from either Fleetwood or Fisher, and could choose from five-door configurations, including a four-door limousine layout.