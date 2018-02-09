Will Someone Buy Tom Cruise a Helmet Already? 

The Mission Impossible Fallout trailer aired during the Superbowl LII last Sunday. It’ll be the summer-blockbuster of its predecessors. The ultra-sexy trailer is filled with quick-cuts, rock music, and plenty of shots of Tom Cruise looking stern and strong, and taller than he actually he is. I like the movies… kind of, but what caught my attention in this trailer was Henry Cavill’s mustache. The other thing that caught my attention was yet another motorcycle chase scene, with no gear or helmet.

In between the body slams through mirrors and walls, is a BMW R nineT—which isn’t a traditional action-scene bike. BMW is to Mission Impossible what Chevrolet is to Transformers. They have to be essentially funding these movies now with their intense product placement. The idea started way back in Mission Impossible II, with a Triumph fight scene, before BMW got involved.



