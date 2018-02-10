Mercedes-AMG and the Cigarette Racing Team Through the Years

Mercedes-AMG recently released a teaser image of what they call the "Cigarette Racing 515 Project ONE." Although not much information was given, it's not hard to figure out that this is the 2018 version of Mercedes' yearly tribute racing boat.

This year's creation is based on the brand's ultimate machine, the 217 miles per hour Mercedes-AMG Project One, which utilizes Formula 1 engine technology to produce over 1,000 horsepower. Aside from the name of the project and the fact that it will be unveiled at the 2018 Miami Boat Show, the three-pointed star did not disclose other details.

It looks like we'll have to wait until February 15 to know more about this outrageous millionaire's toy, but in the meantime, we've decided to take a look at the last six offsprings of the marriage between Mercedes-AMG and the Cigarette Racing Team.

2012