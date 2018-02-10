Mercedes-AMG and the Cigarette Racing Team Through the Years
We take a look at Mercedes-AMG's involvement in the world of high-speed, ultra-exclusive boats that always breach 1,000 horsepower.
Mercedes-AMG recently released a teaser image of what they call the "Cigarette Racing 515 Project ONE." Although not much information was given, it's not hard to figure out that this is the 2018 version of Mercedes' yearly tribute racing boat.
This year's creation is based on the brand's ultimate machine, the 217 miles per hour Mercedes-AMG Project One, which utilizes Formula 1 engine technology to produce over 1,000 horsepower. Aside from the name of the project and the fact that it will be unveiled at the 2018 Miami Boat Show, the three-pointed star did not disclose other details.
It looks like we'll have to wait until February 15 to know more about this outrageous millionaire's toy, but in the meantime, we've decided to take a look at the last six offsprings of the marriage between Mercedes-AMG and the Cigarette Racing Team.
2012
Inspired by the C63 AMG Black Series, the custom boat builder produced the "Black Series Marauder Cigarette" in 2012. The 50-foot-long water missile was powered by two Mercury Racing engines with a combined output of 2,700 horsepower. The interior included a plethora of billet aluminum and carbon fiber pieces along with leather and Alcantara-wrapped seats.
2013
Mercedes-AMG and the Cigarette Racing Team went electric in 2013 and launched the "Cigarette AMG Electric Drive Concept." Inspired by the SLS AMG Coupe Electric Drive, the first-ever cigarette-style electric boat was an engineering masterpiece, boasting twelve liquid-cooled permanent-magnet synchronous electric motors that produced 1656 kW (2,200 horsepower) total. Fully charged and under the right conditions, the emissions-free boat could reach a top speed of 100 mph.
2014
As if 2013 wasn't groundbreaking enough, 2014 brought a ménage à trois between Mercedes-AMG, the Cigarette Racing Team, and PlayStation's Gran Turismo 6. The "Cigarette Racing Vision GT" was inspired by the Mercedes-Benz AMG Vision Gran Turismo Concept car that made its debut at the 2013 Los Angeles Auto Show. The 50-foot-long, $1.5 million, lightweight racing boat was powered by twin Mercury engines that produced a total of 1,650 horsepower.
2015
The "Cigarette Racing 50 Marauder GT S Concept" debuted in 2015, after the unveiling of the Mercedes-AMG GT S at the New York International Auto Show the previous year. A pair of Mercury Racing V-8 engines with a total of 1,550 horsepower could propel the gloss-black cigarette boat to a top speed of 135 mph. This edition's price was only $1.2 million.
2016
Mercedes reflected upon its motorsports roots in 2016 and commissioned a one-of-a-kind GT-style boat based on the Mercedes-AMG GT3 racecar. Dubbed the "Cigarette Racing Team SD GT3," the 41-foot-long boat was all about cruising fast, but more importantly, cruising in style. The exquisitely crafted water cruiser was powered by two Mercury Racing powerplants that produced a total of 1,100 horsepower.
2017
The Beast of the Green Hell made an apparition in Miami in 2017 when the "Cigarette Racing Team 50' Marauder AMG" blasted across the open water flexing its 3,100 horsepower. Yes, I said 3,100 horsepower. The sophisticated Mercedes-AMG GT R-inspired boat featured the same distinctive Green Hell Magno hue as its four-wheeled counterpart.
What craziness will 2018 bring?
