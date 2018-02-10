Mopar Unveils New Line of Accessories for 2019 Ram 1500

While this may sound over the top, it's important to remember that automotive aftermarket products are part of a multi-billion-dollar industry. Ram, along with other automakers, is aware of this and are constantly working to get a bigger share of these aftermarket dollars, something which has become more evident at the yearly SEMA show.

The Drive had the opportunity to chat with Pietro Gorlier, FCA/Mopar head of parts and service about Mopar versus the aftermarket:

"Our portfolio of accessories and performance parts was created by the designers and engineers that developed the truck, which means they offer a perfect fit and finish that's second to none." Gorlier continued, "Another key difference is that our accessories are installed by our custom shops within the manufacturing plants, which mean's they're warrantied and incorporated to the window sticker, and therefore can be financed with the vehicle's purchase."

The 2019 Ram 1500 is expected to go on sale during the first quarter of 2018.