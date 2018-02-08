This Three-Wheeled Inter 175A Berline Is the Strangest Microcar We've Seen

It wasn't uncommon for both pre- and post-World War II aircraft manufacturers to build cars. Companies such as Spyker can trace their roots to the aviation industry, but few of these vehicles have stayed popular, and even fewer remain. One of those cars is going up for auction next month.

This 1957 Inter 175 Berline for sale from RM Sotheby's is as rare as it is weird-looking. French aircraft builder S.N.C.A.N., also called Nord Aviation, built approximately 300 of the three-wheeled microcars during the Berline's two-year production run. RM Sotheby's estimates that roughly 30 of these "autoscooters" remain on the road today.

The 175A Berline's history is shrouded in speculation and mystery, but it supposedly was meant to compete with the Messerschmitt KR175, another microcar built by the infamous WWII German manufacturer while it was banned from making planes after the war.