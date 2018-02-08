The 2018 Fiat 500 Goes Turbo
The entire 500 family will now come equipped with forced induction.
Fiat-Chrysler announced Thursday that for the first time in history, all Fiat 500 models will come equipped with turbochargers. The 2018 500 family of cars will feature a 1.4-liter MultiAir Turbo engine as standard, which churns out 33 percent more horsepower than Fiat's outgoing models.
The 500's two non-performance trims, Pop and Lounge, get a 34-horse bump to 135-horsepower and 150 pound-feet of torque thanks to the turbo, as well as new dual intercoolers and sport exhaust system. Other new features include a standard sport suspension, performance braking system, and 16-inch wheels.
These two trims also receive a host of aesthetic changes, including "turbo" badges, color-matched front/rear fascias, ground-illuminated door sills, fog lamps, backup camera, and a hatch spoiler. Fiat also added three new exteriors to the 500's diverse color palette––Vesuvio Black Pearl, Mezzanotte Blue Pearl, and Brillante Red.
“With an all-turbo lineup, the iconic Fiat 500 now offers an even more dynamic driving experience and more standard horsepower than any of its competitors,” said Steve Beahm, Head of Passenger Car Brands at FCA.
No new performance changes come to the already-turbocharged 500 Abarth trim, which continues to push out 160-hp and 183 pound-feet of torque. It retains its signature dual exhaust system tuned by Abarth, sport suspension, and innovative torque transfer control system that optimizes throttle response during turns. As before, new Abarth owners will also be given one free track session at the Bob Bondurant School of Racing.
The 2019 Fiat 500L minivan and 500X crossover also come standard with the 1.4-liter turbo motor. In addition, these models have been updated with new styling and technology for the new model year.
Of course, the only member of the 500 family that won't get the new engine is the all-electric 500e, which can drive 84 miles on a single electric charge.
You'll be able to order a 2018 Fiat 500 starting this month, and the cars are scheduled for delivery in the second quarter of 2018.
