This Old Abandoned Subaru Dealership Is Full of Pristine Time Capsule Cars

The used Subaru market in this country can be a cutthroat place. That's why it's a good thing this abandoned dealership featuring zero-mile, time capsule examples of some of the brand's most iconic models is safely tucked away on the Mediterranean island of Malta—safe from the athleisure-clad hordes.

Abandoned cars are one thing, but an entire dealership getting mothballed is a rare sight. The website Cars Addiction recently posted a video highlighting the dusty showroom of an old Subaru dealership that's somehow survived in the town of Mosta, Malta. Everything about it looks out of place in time, from the Fuji Heavy Industries (Subaru's parent company) logo to the sign advertising air condition—to, of course, the stock on display.