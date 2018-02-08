Lexus Executive 'Not Happy' Over Specific Black Panther Scene

The Lexus LC 500 can be summed up in the following way: A car that went from prototype to production without losing any of the attributes that made it so darn cool and captivating. This explains why Koji Sato, the executive general manager of the Lexus brand and the LC 500's chief engineer is extremely protective of it.

While at a Lexus event ahead of the 2018 Chicago Auto Show, Sato took the stage to share his love for the LC's design and architecture, but also shared his deepest feelings about the wildly modified LC 500 featured in the upcoming Black Panther movie.

"There is one scene I'm not happy about. There's a scene when [King T'Challa] slid across the hood and left a huge scratch on the car," said Sato. "What is wrong with you, that's my baby! Why would you do that? You are crazy!"