David Beckham's Custom Range Rover Is for Sale

Here at The Drive, we love finding odd vehicles for sale on eBay. There's the movie car, trucks, stunt vehicles, and everything in between. Sure, adding "this vehicle appeared in a movie or TV show" could increase the worth of an auction item, but sometimes there's an even bigger payout when it's been previously owned by a celebrity. Today's example is a custom Range Rover Sport which was once owned by former soccer star, David Beckham.

The Land Rover Range Rover, a 2007 model, features a 4.2-liter supercharged V-8 engine. According to the auction listing, the Range Rover was designed and upgraded specifically for Beckham by Kahn Design, a car modification shop located in Bradford, England. The listing claims that the Range Rover includes "a unique interior that includes hand-stitched quilted leather seats, a bespoke sound system and twin rear screens for Brooklyn and Romeo to play on their Playstations." Along with the personalization is a plaque that reads "GENESIS Designed for David Beckham MADE IN ENGLAND" and the U.K. registration certificate document states David Beckham as the registered keeper.