Dodge Durango Gets New Stripe Package and Mopar Performance Parts

So, if you want all four of these upgrades, you need to get a Durango SRT. If you want a more budget-friendly muscle SUV, then you can get a Durango R/T with the cool stripes and exhaust and still have a menacing looking 360-horsepower three-row SUV.

We reached out to Dodge asking if these upgrades would be shared with lower-end Durangos at some point. “At this point in time, the stripes will only be offered on V-8 powered [R/T and SRT] Durango models,” said an SRT representative in an email to The Drive. “On the Mopar [performance parts] side, we can’t comment on future product direction.”

If you’re getting a V-6 Durango, you probably aren’t all that concerned with burning up the drag strip as you are if you’re getting a Hemi-powered Durango, so the market for these upgrades on lower-end Durangos is probably pretty narrow.

These appearance and performance upgrades further solidify Dodge’s position as a muscle car brand. Bringing old-school cool to the modern era is what Dodge does best and we hope the brand keeps it up.