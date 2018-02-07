Philippine Strongman Duterte Crushes 30 Smuggled Luxury Cars with a Bulldozer

Enthusiasts, avert your eyes. Under the watchful eye of strongman leader Rodrigo Duterte, the Philippine government used a bulldozer to crush 30 classic and exotic cars whose owners were accused of smuggling them into the country without paying taxes, according to ABC News.

The public ceremony was staged in downtown Manila and two nearby ports on Tuesday after Duterte, who is known internationally for supporting the extrajudicial killing of criminals, recently pledged a crackdown on illegally imported vehicles in the island nation. Among those selected for destruction were models from Mercedes, BMW, Lexus, Jaguar, and a beautiful, white-on-blue C3-generation Corvette Stingray.