Cadillac XT4 to be Unveiled in New York Next Month

Cadillac has fallen behind in the luxury-utility game. While competing premium brands have as many as seven different crossovers and SUVs available, all Cadillac has at the moment is the XT5 and the Escalade. The American luxury brand is about to take a step towards remedying that problem by unveiling the all-new XT4 crossover in New York next month.

As its alphanumeric name implies, the XT4 will be a size smaller than the XT5 which will put it in the same field as the Lincoln MKC, Acura RDX, and BMW X1. It’s a long overdue addition to the Cadillac crossover lineup and is sure to be a hit considering the XT5 is by far the brand’s best selling model.

The XT4 will make its debut at Cadillac House in Manhattan on March 28 ahead of the New York Auto Show according to Automotive News. It’s the first of five new vehicle introductions Cadillac has planned through 2020. We know another one will be the CT5 sedan which is slated to replace both the CTS and ATS. Cadillac has also said previously that a three-row crossover slotted between the XT5 and the Escalade will arrive in 2019.

We reached out to Cadillac asking if it can share anything at this time about pricing or availability of the XT4. “We haven’t announced any details on the vehicle,” said a Cadillac representative in an email to The Drive. “We will debut it around the New York Auto Show and it will go on sale later this year.”