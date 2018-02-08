Fiat Records Worst Month of U.S. Sales Since April 2011

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles posted its sales reports for the month of January, and the results were far from pretty: Down 13 percent in the United States and down 4 percent in Canada.

Examination of Fiat brand sales reveals the Italian marque, which reentered the North American car market in early 2011, reports having sold a mere 1,229 cars to U.S. consumers in the first month of 2018. Even the fledgling Alfa Romeo beat Fiat, moving 1,648 Giulia sedans and Stelvio crossovers in the same period. This makes for a 43 percent plunge from December's sales, totaling 1,738. According to the sales charts kept by Good Car Bad Car, this makes it the brand's single worst month of sales since April 2011, the second month of Fiat's foray back into the States.

Worse still are its Canada sales over January, with a total Douglas Adams would be proud of: 42 cars sold, down 88 percent from last year's 343. This lack of market presence is part of a trend sure to worry FCA, as Fiat has managed three-digit sales in Canada only once in the last sixth months, with September of 2017 contributing 152, over a third of the period's 418 total vehicles sold.