Jaguar Classic Works is Building 25 New D-Type Continuations

If Jaguar Classic Works isn't on your list of favorites as a petrolhead, then this should be the move to win you over. After recreating the XKSS and Lightweight E-Type in limited production continuation runs, the JLR branch will soon be building 25 examples of new D-Types, just like the machines that won at Le Mans (three times) and knocked down the giants.

The ethos behind Jaguar's decision to rekindle this flame is admittedly admirable given the circumstances. Legend has it that the British marque originally intended to build 100 D-Type Jags in the '50s, but only managed 75. As a result, the automaker claims that it's "fulfilling the company's initial ambition" and blessing us with another small-scale edition of thoroughbreds.