SpaceX Successfully Launches Elon Musk's Roadster Toward Mars
It was a perfect launch, as well as a perfect landing for the reusable boosters.
Unstable wind conditions led to the delay of SpaceX's launch of its first Falcon Heavy rocket, right up until the end of Tuesday's launch window. But at 3:45 p.m. EST all 27 Merlin engines on the three Falcon 9 first stage rockets ignited, launching the rocket toward space with a rather unique payload—Elon Musk's Tesla Roadster.
Two minutes later, the side boosters shut down and detached, soon followed by the center booster. The side boosters, each of which had already been launched once before, turned around and came in for a picture perfect tandem landing at Kennedy Space Center.
The center booster aimed for a drone ship in the Atlantic Ocean. It was on track for a good landing when the video from the drone ship cut out, which sometimes happens as a result of the blast from the rocket. SpaceX has not yet confirmed whether the center booster landed safely or not.
Meanwhile, the second stage ignited, and the payload shroud detached, revealing the Roadster and "Starman," the dummy astronaut wearing the new SpaceX spacesuit, in the driver's seat. The infotainment system had a helpful message inspired by Douglas Adams on it: "Don't Panic."
The second stage burned and shut down as planned, putting the spacecraft into low earth orbit. The next step will be another rocket burn to launch it toward its eventual destination, Mars.
- RELATEDIt Sure Looks Like Elon Musk Is Serious About Launching a Tesla Roadster Into SpaceAnd it's got a new passenger.READ NOW
- RELATEDWill Blue Origin Beat SpaceX to Manned Space Flight in 2018?Jeff Bezos's rocket company is poised to take one giant leap.READ NOW
- RELATEDSpaceX Is About to Launch A Mysterious Northrop Grumman Spacecraft Called "Zuma"Neither firm will say who the U.S. government customer is or what the craft is even supposed to do once it's in orbit.READ NOW
- RELATEDElon Musk Releases Explosion-Filled 'Blooper Reel' of SpaceX Rocket FailuresThe road to reusable rockets is paved with "rapid unscheduled disassemblies."READ NOW
- RELATEDElon Musk Unveils First Look at the Official SpaceX SpacesuitAnd it's not just a mockup—Musk claims it actually works.READ NOW