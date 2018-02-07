Watch These Good Canadians Trap a Thief in a Pickup Truck Until Police Arrive

The video shows the men guarding both sides of the truck as the would-be thief completely ignores them and attempts to tear apart the dashboard and steering column, while another witness narrates the proceedings to an emergency operator on the phone. After a few minutes of them mocking him for failing to get the Chevy started, the real authorities arrive in a column of three police cruisers.

The officers order him out of the truck, and when he refuses, one of them breaks a window and uses a Taser to take him down. While the way the situation started is kind of amusing, the conclusion certainly is not: You can see him drop a knife on the ground in the struggle, and police later found two more knives and several bullets in his possession.

Nineteen-year-old Brady Alook was charged with attempted motor vehicle theft, possessing a dangerous weapon, resisting arrest, and several other crimes. Hopefully he doesn't learn how to actually hotwire a car while incarcerated.