Nissan Note Tops New Car Sales in Japan

Car sales numbers for January are beginning to fill the news wires, and today, Nissan revealed its sales figures for Japan. What’s surprising about the numbers today is that the Nissan Note took the number one spot in Japan’s new car sales rankings.

One variant of the small city car is powered by Nissan’s e-Power electrified powertrain. The e-Power version of the compact Nissan Note was introduced in November 2016 and sold more than 100,000 units in its first 11 months. It differs a bit from your typical electric vehicle, as a gas engine runs a generator which powers the electric motor.

Nissan brags that the gas engine is incredibly fuel efficient. It only turns on when the car’s battery has been depleted and needs some juice. The company claims that the engine is so quiet when it activates that passengers inside the car don’t even know when it comes on. If you need a little extra push to get uphill or drop the hammer to get up a highway ramp, then the gasoline engine kicks on to provide extra electric power to add torque.