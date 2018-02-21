Audi Gets into the Rental Car Business, and It Looks Pretty Darn Cool

Have you ever been on vacation and suddenly needed to have access to an all-wheel-drive SUV with a surfboard rack, or maybe a supercar for a night out on the town? If so, you're the kind of person Audi is targeting with its new on-demand vehicle rental service. Audi on Demand gives travelers access to a variety of customized vehicles that can be rented by the general public (not just Audi owners) for a couple of hours or for up to 28 days.

The only North American city currently offering Audi on Demand is San Francisco, California, but Munich, Hong Kong, Beijing, and Singapore are also on the list, with more coming soon according to Audi. The new service sure sounds similar to what high-end rental car companies have been offering for years, but the difference is that the vehicles will come directly from the manufacturer, and not a privately owned fleet. In addition, Audi on Demand pricing is all-inclusive, with insurance, gasoline, delivery, and pickup fees included in the rental price. And let's not forget that German car companies have a thing for perfection, so chances are the vehicles will be in better-than-average shape and spotless upon arrival.