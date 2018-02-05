This Unbelievable Car Collection Hides in Plain Sight in an Office Parking Garage

You've heard of barn finds. You've heard of garage finds. But chances are you haven't heard of office parking garage finds—especially when we're talking about an entire exotic car collection hiding in plain sight.

ragairephotography.com

Yet that's exactly what we've got here: A secret collection full of some of the coolest and most eclectic vehicles out there, all housed on an empty floor of a nondescript office parking garage in Tennessee just waiting to be discovered. These images show cars from nearly every decade and every continent. There's a Ferrari Testarossa. A 1958 Chevrolet Bel-Air. A Ford GT. A Porsche 991 GT3 RS. A Nissan Murano CrossCabriolet. It's all here, folks. The question is, how and why?

These pictures come to us courtesy of Redditor philsebbens, the man behind the lens at Ragaire Photography, who stumbled upon the cars while taking a walk during his lunch break at work last week. He notes in the original Reddit thread where he posted the images that they're housed on the eighth floor of the garage—we're not disclosing the exact city or building here to help prevent a mad rush—and that only the bottom four floors are used by employees. So it's not quite a public garage, but given the easy pedestrian access and lack of security guards, it's not really private, either.

Still, that didn't stop one individual from accumulating one of the most wide-ranging collections we've ever seen and leaving them completely uncovered in the open-air surroundings. Many of the cars have a noticeable layer of dust on them, while others are in fresher condition. Whatever you think of the storage situation, anyone whose tastes can span from a Jaguar F-Type Project 7 to a Plymouth Prowler is all right in our book. In addition to the cars pictured here, philsebbens also wrote that he spotted a C7 Corvette ZR1, a Dodge Challenger Hellcat, a Dodge Magnum SRT8, and a host of other American sports cars.

So really, what's the deal here? According to another commenter on the Reddit post, the cars all belong to Hines Race Team, whose website is extremely light on details but may be connected to legendary drag motorcycle tuner Byron Hines or his family. Some of the cars from these latest photos are listed on the website, so it would appear this collection is very much spoken for despite the strange surroundings.

While it's always a bit depressing for enthusiasts to see such brilliant cars (CrossCabriolet excluded) squirreled away like so many acorns for winter, there's also something refreshing about seeing them in a dingy parking garage instead of a climate-controlled, sterile safehouse. Take a look at more of the photos below and absorb the iconoclasm on display here.

