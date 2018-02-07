Please Don't Try Gordon Ramsay's Very Illegal Trick to Avoiding Speeding Tickets

Listen, we understand. Speeding tickets are a major bummer. But we still have to rule against following the example of celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay, who recently told Mirror that he uses plastic cling wrap to cover the license plates on his Ferrari California T so speed cameras can't make out the numbers and track him down.

The Hell's Kitchen host and global restaurateur is no stranger to speed, boasting a nine-car fleet of Ferraris that includes a 1-of-150 LaFerrari Aperta. Eight of them reside in London, while Ramsay keeps his aptly-named California T at his home in Los Angeles. And with a new restaurant opening in Las Vegas, he's been making the long and dusty trip between the two cities quite frequently and speedily—but not without his secret sauce.

"I’ll take it out at 2:30 in the morning on the freeway and I’ll blast on the motorway, and no police catch me and no cameras because I wrap my number plates with cling film," Ramsay said. "It’s a great thing for a chef when they get your own Ferrari, just wrap it with cling film. It won’t photograph, it reflects. Brilliant! It’s a great tip. I’m trying to help you."