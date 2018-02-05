Alleged Drunk Driver Crashes Lamborghini Gallardo Under Construction Trailer

In what looks like a scene from a terrible, low-budget remake of The Fast and the Furious, an alleged drunk driver in California managed to wedge his Lamborghini Gallardo Superleggera entirely underneath a construction trailer after losing control and crashing over the weekend, according to the Costa Mesa Police Department.

Early Saturday morning, officers responded to reports of an accident at a construction site on the outskirts of town and arrived to find the bright green Gallardo Superleggera completely jammed underneath a mobile office trailer. The mostly uninjured driver, identified as 30-year-old Cesar Castro Rodriguez, had somehow crawled out and was wandering around the scene searching for his 25-year-old passenger.