AAA: Gas Prices Higher for Sixth Straight Week

American motorists are paying more to fill up at the pump, with the national average now at $2.61.

That's according to AAA's weekly tally, which has gas prices up for a sixth consecutive week, with a gallon costing 3 cents more from last Monday, and 18 cents higher since the upward trend began in late December.

The rising cost of crude is a major factor in the increased prices at the pump, which come at a time of the year when gas is typically headed lower.

"From 2011 through 2014, prices at the beginning of the year were well over $3.00," Jeanette Casselano, AAA's director of public relations, told The Drive. But the last time prices were under $3.00 but this expensive was in 2010, she noted.