Lexus, Kia and Jeep Scored Big with Super Bowl Ads

The Super Bowl advertisement for the Lexus LS proved the most successful among auto brands in drawing shopper interest, according to information-provider Edmunds.

Analysts at Edmunds tracked traffic to brand and model pages on both its desktop and mobile sites during the game to see which automotive ads were most successful in driving immediate shopper interest. Percentage lifts are compared to average Sunday traffic levels on Edmunds.

"When you look at the auto ads, they were really all over the place," Jessica Caldwell, executive director of industry analysis at Edmunds, told The Drive. "Whether it was rock star Steven Tyler or a super hero, people see the ads and want to check out the car."

The ad for the Lexus LS had traffic up 1,080 percent to its pages on Edmunds during the game, while traffic to the Kia Stinger rose 1,052 percent and traffic to the Jeep Wrangler was up 93 percent.