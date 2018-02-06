Midwest Couple Pays $780,000 for a Rolls-Royce Phantom and Some Bottles of Wine

Festival-goers Jon and Bonnie Mason from Dover, Ohio were in the mood and must've said, "Why the heck not?" so they threw down the ridiculous amount of $780,000 for the Rolls and the wine. According to the auction rules, the winning amount would pay Rolls-Royce Motorcars of Naples for the (undisclosed) price of the Phantom, and the remainder would be donated to the Naples Children & Education Foundation.

The first-off Phantom VIII is finished in a stunning Belladonna Purple exterior with a contrasting Arctic White interior. Under the hood, it features a twin-turbo 6.8-liter V-12 engine that produces 563 horsepower and 664 pound-feet of torque, which propels the 5,840-pound Rolls (and all the wine in the trunk) from zero to 60 mph in just 5.3 seconds. The massive sedan starts at around $450,000 to $500,000, which means the Masons paid a hefty premium for the extra goodies.