The 2019 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 Already Beat the Ford GT's Lap Record at VIR

Oh, how quickly things can change. Just this week, we reported that the new Ford GT accidentally broke a lap record at Virginia International Raceway, lapping the track in 2 minutes and 38.62 seconds. Then Wednesday, Chevrolet reported its new 2019 Corvette ZR1 has beaten that blisteringly-fast lap time by more than a second.

The 2019 Corvette ZR1 blasted around the 4.1-mile Grand Course West circuit in 2:37.25, making it the fastest production car ever to turn a wheel at VIR. The 'Vette set this record earlier this month while General Motors was performing validation tests there. These tests consisted of 24 hours total)of track driving for the ZR1, with engineers collecting information the entire time. Vehicle dynamics engineer Jim Mero set the ridiculous lap time while he was behind the wheel.

For the record run, Chevy only modified the record-setting car with track seats, five-point racing harnesses, and a harness bar. It was also equipped with the ZR1's new eight-speed automatic gearbox and ZTK Performance package. This $2,995 option features Magnetic Ride Control, front splitter, adjustable carbon fiber rear wing, and grippy Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tires.