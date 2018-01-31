This is What it Takes to Assemble the 1-Million-Square-Foot 2018 Chicago Auto Show

Chris Konecki is the Director of Operations at the Chicago Auto Show, and he recently shared with The Drive some little-known facts about what it takes to build the nation’s largest auto show. It’s not easy, per se.

The first four of the 14 days allotted for the setup are spent installing lighting rigs only. “The cars are the stars of the show, and having the proper lighting to show them off is crucial,” said the 30-year auto show veteran. In fact, 6,000 lights are added to the McCormick Place’s stock lighting setup, but don’t think it’s as simple as adding a few more light bulbs. Entire motorized rigs must be installed in order to raise the purpose-built lamps to the predetermined height.

As the army of contractors and electricians race to complete their part of the project, crews begin to unload never-ending rolls of carpet and sub-flooring from delivery trucks. And because the show takes place in February, flooring materials must be allowed to sit and “thaw” for a period of time so they’re pliable. “Snow and extremely low temperatures are our biggest enemies,” Konecki said, “weather can make things extra difficult, as all supplies (including the cars) are delivered via trucks.”