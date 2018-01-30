Thieves Solve Eternal Riddle of How Many Oranges You Can Fit in a Compact Car

If you're a fan of citrus fruit and volumetric puzzles, then we've got a story for you: Authorities in Spain busted a crew of thieves after they allegedly stole more than four tons of fresh oranges and crammed their loot into two tiny compact cars, Europa Press reports. The crew of a cargo ship docked at a port outside Seville, Spain notified authorities when nearly 9,000 pounds of oranges mysteriously disappeared from the facility last week. Police officers on a routine patrol soon spotted a small convoy of three vehicles—a subcompact Suzuki sedan, a small station wagon, and a panel van—driving suspiciously nearby and managed to stop them after a brief chase down a dirt road.

Sure enough, the officers found both passenger cars stuffed completely full of oranges, while the van looks to be hilariously underutilized in pictures from the scene. There are precious few bags in sight, just a whole lot of loose fruit in every nook and cranny. The whole thing looks like an episode of Mythbusters gone awry.

Twitter | @EmergenciasSev