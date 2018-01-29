Harley-Davidson Motorcycle Halfpipe Hill Climb Racing Debuts at Winter X Games

From snowmobiles to shovels, the winter X Games has never gone without some good old racing in between all the extreme sport competitions. And for 2018, the Games debuted a solid addition to the slate on Sunday night: a motorcycle snow hill climb featuring riders racing each other up the belly of the Superpipe on highly modified Harley-Davidson Sportsters.

These aren't your dad's Harleys, of course—even if the gold medal did go to 47-year-old father of four Travis Whitlock, a perennial hill climb champion. The road-going Sportsters have essentially been rebuilt as dirt bikes, packing an elongated frame, swingarm off-road suspension, and a big old power boost. The competitors faced of in head-to-head heats, running up the slope while staying balanced on the curve of the gigantic halfpipe.