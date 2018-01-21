First 2019 Ford Mustang Bullitt Auctions for $300K, 100% of Hammer Price Goes to Charity
All of the money will go to benefit Boys Republic.
Ford created a whirlwind of hype at last week's North American International Auto Show by revealing the all-new Mustang Bullitt. Intended to recreate the magic of the original Steve McQueen hero 'Stang, the car will produce "at least" 475 horsepower and feature a ton of trick equipment that reminds us all of the radical detective flick from the '60s. The Detroit brand then announced that it would put the first example of the 2019 Mustang Bullitt up for auction, and after hitting the block at Barrett-Jackson's Scottsdale event, it collected a total of $300,000 to benefit the nationwide Boys Republic.
While the official MSRP of the Mustang Bullitt hasn't been announced, you can bet that the auctioned example will make the standard price look faint. It takes a special kind of person to fork over that much for a pony car, but seeing as the money went to charity, we'll notch it in the win column.
Boys Republic, a fitting cause, was chosen as the recipient of the $300,000. McQueen himself was part of the same program in his younger days along with other at-risk adolescents, a demographic that the program still focuses on today.
All in all, Ford and the buyer were able to hand over a healthy chunk of change to a certainly suitable beneficiary. At the cost of about eight standard Mustang GTs, you can bet that it's a labor of love—and rightfully so.
- RELATEDSteve McQueen Tried to Buy Back His Bullitt Mustang in 1977, Comes Off as Entitled Jerk TodayOr, how not to write a letter to a prospective car seller, especially when you're a big-time Hollywood star.READ NOW
- RELATEDFord Reveals 2019 Mustang Bullitt, Teases Fully-Electric Mach 1Steve McQueen was at the Detroit Auto Show in spirit as his granddaughter introduced the new Bullitt in honor of the movie's 50th anniversary.READ NOW
- RELATEDFord is Auctioning What Might Be the First New Bullitt Mustang Next WeekWe have no confirmation, but lots of telling clues.READ NOW
- RELATEDYou Can Buy an Officially-Licensed Nicholas Cage Version Mustang for $189,000Complete with ‘Go Baby Go’ button on the shifter.READ NOW
- RELATEDThe 2018 Ford Mustang GT Is an 11-Second Car From the FactoryFord's latest 5-0 Mustang does the quarter mile in 11.835 seconds at 119.51 mph.READ NOW