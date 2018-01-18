Fiat Chrysler Drops Possible Hint About a Hellcat-Powered, 707-HP Ram Rebel Pickup

A Fiat Chrysler spokesman told The Drive the company "cannot, will not comment on speculation," but there are a couple reasons why this development is more likely than not. As Allpar points out, there's already buzz about the 2019 Ford F-150 Raptor being equipped with a thunderous V-8 engine once again. If Ram wants to truly differentiate their own off-road basher, it will need a similarly potent powerplant.

Then there's FCA's continued quest to Hellcat all the things, with the Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk leading the charge. The business case for a track-ready, full-size SUV is even smaller than the one for an uber-capable, supercharged pickup truck, yet Fiat Chrysler still went ahead and built it. Not only that, but they managed to transport all 707 horses despite rumors that the Jeep's power count would come in below that number, for safety and reliability reasons.

So, take one truck manufacturer who's looking for an edge in the rough-and-tumble pickup market, add in a parent company with a willingness to stuff their insane engine in places it should not go (and a love for dropping cryptic hints about future product), and multiply by a country who can't seem to get enough off-road toys. Does all that result in a Hellcat-powered, Raptor-fighting Ram pickup? We'll be watching.