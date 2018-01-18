This Range Rover Classic Restomod Rocks a Supercharged LS V-8 Engine

The phrase "they don't make them like they used to" is usually wielded to criticize the cheap, flimsy shortcuts automakers take compared to the built-to-last mindset of the past. But it can also be a positive, like when we're talking about a Land Rover Range Rover Classic restomod that does away with the old truck's famously unreliable powertrain in favor of a 556-horsepower, 6.2-liter General Motors V-8 engine.

Brought into this undeserving world by the people at Jensen International Automotive, the company created in 2010 to revive the famed Jensen Interceptor in a very similar manner, the Range Rover Chieftan isn't actually a Range Rover at all. Underpinning that beautiful, classic sheet metal is actually the integrated body-frame platform from a third-generation Land Rover Discovery. The LSA V-8 engine out of the previous-gen Cadillac CTS-V, a GM-sourced six-speed automatic transmission and transfer case, and independent air suspension round out the major mechanical updates.