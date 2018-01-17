Sinkhole Reveals Creepy, Secret Old Room Underneath Suburban Family's Garage 

Homeownership is not without its pitfalls, and there's no better example than this story out of Idaho where a family discovered an old secret room under their suburban garage when the cement floor randomly collapsed on Tuesday.

East Idaho News reports owner Brittany Bush and her husband were awakened by a loud crashing sound early Tuesday morning, but failed to find the cause of it after searching the house. Later that day, Bush opened the door between the house and the garage and nearly fell into the hole.

"As I was pushing the garage door up, my right foot was stepping into the garage and just kept going down," she told the website. "I was holding onto the garage door and looked down and just started screaming. I’m like, 'Our whole garage is sunk down!'"

Upon closer inspection, she and her husband realized the contents of their garage had actually fallen into a man-made room directly underneath the garage that had been entirely sealed off from the world. Amidst the debris from the collapse, they could see a shelving unit with children's toys, hair curlers, a woman's handbag, and a few letters, and it's likely the clean-up effort will reveal a few more artifacts.