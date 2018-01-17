Watch a Heroic State Trooper Take Out a Drunken Wrong-Way Driver on the Highway

Dash cam video shows a state police trooper managed to stop a drunken wrong-way driver on one of the busiest stretches of highway in the country by intentionally crashing into the speeding car to prevent a tragedy, according to the Connecticut State Police.

Just after midnight on Monday morning, police received several calls from motorists reporting a car driving the wrong way up the southbound lanes of Interstate 95 in Stamford, Connecticut. This curvy section of highway is just outside New York City and sees an average of 150,000 vehicles a day passing through—in other words, one of the worst spots imaginable for this to happen.

Troopers reportedly used DOT highway cameras to find and track the vehicle, a 2016 Audi A3 that was "being operated at a high rate of speed in the left and center lanes" and nearly struck several cars as they watched. With every second raising the possibility of a horrific head-on collision, several units ventured out on the highway to stop southbound traffic a safe distance away from the wrong-way driver.