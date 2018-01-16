RC Car Spotted Chasing Pickup Truck Down Highway in a Real-Life Toy Story

The video ends as the RC car follows the pickup down an off-ramp and out of view, just like any other commuter. "That was his exit, apparently," Villa concludes.

Of course, the car wasn't really a toy come to life, and it's likely the operator was riding along in the lead truck. If you're surprised by the fact that a plaything can hit 80 mph, you should know that radio-controlled cars have come just as far as their real-life counterparts over the decades. Today's top-of-the-line kits can scratch 100 mph with a few modifications and the right gearing and tires.

But while this particular buggy managed to handle a big-kid highway without a problem, it's probably best to save these kind of test runs for a less populated area. Even if it's not likely to cause an accident, all it would take is a quick merge from an inattentive driver to end the experiment permanently.