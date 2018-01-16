Sergio Marchionne Promises FCA Will Be Around For A While

Sergio Marchionne plans to step down this year from the helm of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, but he promised that—despite rumors and speculation to the contrary—the company would not be broken apart and/or sold off to Chinese investors. FCA partnered with GAC, the Chinese automaker, to maximize penetration in the world's largest car market, but Marchionne said at a press conference Monday at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit that collaboration between the two companies was not going to impact FCA's independence in any way.

"Without GAC, we wouldn't have gone as far as we have," he said, referencing FCA's participation in the Chinese market. "But that's gone as far as it can."

Marchionne said the new CEO—to be named later this year, along with a 2022 plan for FCA—would be drawn from inside the company's ranks.

"I hate to disappoint the people in this room, but it's going to be a male," he said, explaining that there were no female executives in the running. What was not certain, he said, was the technological direction the company would take in the years ahead. Quoting Wittgenstein, he said, "All that you cannot speak about, you must pass over in silence."

Marchionne's point was that, despite confident speculation regarding the future of artificial intelligence, autonomy and electrification, no one knows for sure exactly how product development and evolution of a regulatory infrastructure for those things will play out. He ribbed the press for inciting excitement about versions of the technological future "that, at best, are conjecture." Insofar as he remains technology neutral, Marchionne predicted that electrification would play a big role in Europe, but doubted it would become dominant in North America, where lower fuel prices and a love for big trucks and SUVs has remained strong over the past decade.