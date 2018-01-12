New York Police Investigating After Cop Car Spotted Doing Donuts in Viral Video

Police in southern New York have launched an investigation after a video surfaced showing one of their patrol cars doing donuts in a snow-covered parking lot on Monday night, according to NBC New York.

In a statement sent to reporters, the Yonkers Police Department said that it "does not condone this type of unprofessional behavior," adding that the officer in question has already been identified and will face disciplinary proceedings.

Twitter user @antbenitez_ recorded the video at a municipal parking lot next to the city's Pelton Park early Tuesday morning, which was completely empty at the time. It shows the Ford Crown Victoria lazily spinning in a circle as its rear wheels make rooster tails of snow, completing one and a half rotations before the clip ends. His caption references the officer getting paid to screw around like this; fun as it looks, it's definitely not the best use of taxpayer-funded time, even during the 2 a.m. doldrums.