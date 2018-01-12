The Crazy President of Turkmenistan Just Banned Women From Driving

Fresh of banishing black cars from Turkmenistan based on a superstitious hunch, the country's strong-arm leader has one-upped himself by officially banning women from driving in the central Asian republic.

President Gurbanguly Berdymukhamedov reportedly issued the edict in December at the request of Turkmenistan's Interior Minister, who argued that women drivers are responsible for the majority of car accidents in the country, according to AKI Press. Police have begun enforcing the law in earnest this month, seizing the licenses and vehicles of women caught driving.

Last year, Saudi Arabia took the first steps towards ending its notorious prohibition on women drivers, the last such policy in the world at the time. But it seems Berdymukhamedov is willing to risk further global infamy by taking the Saudi government's place as the last one standing.