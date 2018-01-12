All the Trucks (and Cars) You Need to See at the 2018 Detroit Auto Show

There are many moods to Detroit’s North American International Auto Show, depending on the prevailing weather outside the doors of the Cobo Center. During the Great Recession, industry sales withered, and General Motors and Chrysler face-planted into bankruptcy. All the splashy displays, booming music and brave CEO speeches couldn’t cover up the show’s funereal gloom. Then the industry stormed back faster than most analysts dared dream, helping to drag the American economy to back to health with it. Consumers—including tire-kicking showgoers in Detroit—began turning new-car dreams into reality again, to the relief of car companies, suppliers, lenders and myriad businesses that depend on a healthy auto industry. Automakers feasted on seven straight years of rising sales, including all-time highs in 2015 and 2016, allowing auto journalists to again feast on free shrimp. Detroit, and its show, was rocking again.

The positive vibes have extended to the city itself, where the downtown especially continues to enjoy a multi-billion-dollar renaissance of development and jobs. Visitors to this year’s public show (running January 20–28) can see as much for themselves via the city’s new QLine electric streetcars along Woodward Avenue; they can hop off at Campus Martius for a short walk to the Cobo Center.

But with auto sales slipping to 17.2 million in 2017, and analysts projecting further erosion in 2018, the 2018 Detroit show will likely take on another familiar mood: Holding down the fort, and doing whatever it takes to distract potential customers from the ominous stuff behind the curtain: “Nothing to see here, folks, except a new car...”

Expect diversionary tactics galore: The tuxedo-and-gown comforts of the annual Charity Preview ball; the second year of Automobili-D, 150,000 square-feet worth of Barnum-style hoopla and balderdash—plus a few kernels of truth—regarding our "mobility" future. Spoiler ahead: It’s mostly about self-driving cars, sharing rides in self-driving cars, and selfies with self-driving cars.

With many exotic brands now shunning public displays for the hoi polloi at auto shows, preferring to expend marketing dollars elsewhere, The Gallery on January 13 will gather roughly $10 million worth of cars from brands such as Aston Martin, Bentley, Ferrari, Lamborghini, Porsche and Rolls-Royce. Yet car-crazy children and teenagers—those future prospects and the lifeblood of traditional auto shows—are SOL, unless they can afford the $250 ticket for the evening of fine dining, schmoozing and salesmanship.

In Detroit, the reality on the (icy) ground is that pickup trucks and SUVs, driven by humans and their reliable monthly payments, will remain the linchpin and barometer of industry success for years to come—at the very least, until the next fuel crisis or economic collapse that people will swear they never saw coming. So in terms of significance, every new car unveiled in Detroit must bow before a trio of profit-raking 2019 pickups: The redesigned, full-size Chevy Silverado and Ram 1500, and the U.S. version of the midsize Ford Ranger. The Silverado and Ram alone are virtually guaranteed to find a combined 1.1 million buyers in 2018—which means they'll account for roughly one in every 16 new cars sold in America.

And how popular are SUVs right now? In a blast from a Hummer-y past, Mercedes will unveil an all-new 2019 G-Class. It’s the first full redesign of the burly off-roader—and the industry’s most improbable status symbol—since the boxy G-wagen was introduced in 1979. Mercedes will display one of those ’79 specimens at Cobo Center’s entrance, encased within a translucent, 44.4-ton block that Benz says is the world’s largest hunk of synthetic resin. And since every archaic G-wagen has already been frozen in amber for decades, what’s one more?

In the face of the SUV and pickup onslaught, cars seem almost passé right now. But while light trucks (a category that includes minivans) grabbed a record 57 percent of the U.S. market in 2017, with 10.9 million sales, that still left 6.3 million people driving home in a new, honest-to-God car. Automakers can ill afford to neglect those customers, so Detroit will also serve up such bread-and-butter sedans as a 2019 Volkswagen Jetta sedan and a 2019 Toyota Avalon.

Automakers will also spring a few surprises, though people hoping to glimpse the long-awaited, mid-engine Corvette will likely be disappointed. Instead, expect a performance offshoot of the 2018 Mustang, either a special-edition Bullitt or a supercharged Shelby GT500. We’ll be trading elbows with an international media horde for Press Preview days on January 14 to 16, when you can check back for digital and video coverage from the Cobo Center floor. Until then, here’s a rundown of some of the key models we know for sure we can expect to see at the show:

Acura

The RDX always seems “this close” to being a smash-hit crossover SUV, and then something screws it up. The current model drives well with its powerful V-6, but comes up well short on style and personality. Let’s hope the new 2019 model takes its cues from the brilliant new Civic and Accord, or pricier SUV benchmarks like the Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class and the Audi Q5.