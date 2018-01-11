'Bonnie & Clyde' Suspects End Police Chase with Romantic Kiss by Helicopter Spotlight
A night to remember.
An Arizona couple had a night to remember on Wednesday after running from police in a stolen truck, crashing the vehicle in the middle of the desert, and and kissing by helicopter spotlight as officers rushed in to arrest them, the Arizona Republic reports.
According to the Pinal County Sheriff's Office, the pursuit began in the Phoenix suburb of Mesa after officers spotted a stolen GMC Yukon and tried to initiate a traffic stop. The truck headed southeast into the town of Gilbert, with units from the Pinal and Maricopa County sheriff's offices, the Gilbert and Mesa police departments, and several television news helicopters all joining the chase.
Eventually, the truck reached a rural area south of the suburbs and drove through two fences in a bid to lose ground units in the desert before crashing in a ditch. With live TV crews filming the wreck, out popped 35-year-old Dustin Perkins and 29-year-old Lovida Flores, each fleeing haphazardly in opposite directions. But love wins out in the end—after about 100 yards, the couple wandered back toward each other and embraced, hugging and kissing to the light of a million lumens as officers swarmed the scene and arrested them both.
A Pinal County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman told the Republic that
Bonnie and Clyde Perkins and Flores will each face several serious charges, including unlawful flight, criminal damage, and vehicle theft. The pair also suffered minor injuries in the crash.
Perkins was confronted by a local reporter as he left the hospital, who asked him if the woman Flores was his wife. "She might as well be," he replied, adding that running was a "really stupid thing" and that he was sorry for all the chaos.
- RELATEDMan Livestreams Wild Police Chase Featuring a Stolen Pickup and a Vigilante PastorThis one's really got it all, folksREAD NOW
- RELATEDArchives Document the First Police Chase in St. LouisThe first pursuit reached a 'somewhat dizzying' top speed of 28 miles per hour and resulted in a fine of $50.READ NOW
- RELATEDMercedes-Benz CLS-Class Crashes at High Speed during California Police ChaseTalk about your nasty wrecks.READ NOW
- RELATEDWatch Police Chase a Go-Kart Down a California HighwayWhen Mario Kart meets Grand Theft Auto.READ NOW
- RELATEDPolice in Australia Get a Kia Stinger in the Pursuit FleetOut with the old guard, in with the new.READ NOW