'Bonnie & Clyde' Suspects End Police Chase with Romantic Kiss by Helicopter Spotlight

An Arizona couple had a night to remember on Wednesday after running from police in a stolen truck, crashing the vehicle in the middle of the desert, and and kissing by helicopter spotlight as officers rushed in to arrest them, the Arizona Republic reports.

According to the Pinal County Sheriff's Office, the pursuit began in the Phoenix suburb of Mesa after officers spotted a stolen GMC Yukon and tried to initiate a traffic stop. The truck headed southeast into the town of Gilbert, with units from the Pinal and Maricopa County sheriff's offices, the Gilbert and Mesa police departments, and several television news helicopters all joining the chase.

Eventually, the truck reached a rural area south of the suburbs and drove through two fences in a bid to lose ground units in the desert before crashing in a ditch. With live TV crews filming the wreck, out popped 35-year-old Dustin Perkins and 29-year-old Lovida Flores, each fleeing haphazardly in opposite directions. But love wins out in the end—after about 100 yards, the couple wandered back toward each other and embraced, hugging and kissing to the light of a million lumens as officers swarmed the scene and arrested them both.